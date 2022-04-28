O’Connell announces bid to become Nashville mayor in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Councilman Freddie O’Connell confirmed to News4 he intends to run for Nashville Mayor in August 2023.

O’Connell told News4 an official announcement is forthcoming.

He has served as the representative for Council District 19, which includes downtown, Germantown and the Midtown areas since first being elected in 2015. He is term-limited from running for re-election.

All Metro Government positions - Mayor, Vice Mayor, Council districts and Council At-Large members will be on the ballot in August 2023.

