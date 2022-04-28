News4 Investigates: Critics question affordable housing promise made by developers near new soccer stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the heart of Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, the state-of-the-art soccer stadium stands tall and ready for game day.

The project won support from the community activist group Stand Up Nashville. They were happy the developers promised to include affordable housing, especially severely needed three-bedroom units.

It’s a promise critics say is quickly being broken.

“Before they turned over one shovel full of dirt, they were already reducing and backtracking on their promises to the people of Nashville,” Attorney Jim Roberts said.

News4 Investigates looked at city documents. The developer MarketStreet Enterprises initially proposed 180 affordable housing units, later changing that to 160. Now, it’s dropped to 120. In all, for the whole development, there will be 900 units.

The developer said in a letter to the Tennessee Housing Development Authority in June 2021 “The originally proposed 160-unit project would not be feasible from a development perspective without an increase in volume cap allocated to the project,” blaming, in part, construction costs.

And how about those critically needed three bedrooms? Out of the 120, there are just 5.

MarketStreet Enterprises did not provide us with an on-camera interview. In an email to News4 Investigates, a spokesperson with MarketStreet Enterprises said:

“The first phase of this development (Parcel C) will include a total of 160 units of affordable and workforce housing. 120 of those units are being financed in part using Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC), which are allocated by THDA and the remaining 40 will be priced for those at 80% or below of median income. The Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) calls for 20 percent of the entire housing portfolio (approx. 900 units) to be affordable and workforce housing and we will absolutely conform to that. In the end, there will be affordable and workforce housing units in every phase of the development.”

A spokesperson stated the following:

“You may be aware that we will be building a daycare center for the community on Parcel A. The layout of Parcel A features an outdoor playground and is adjacent to the North Plaza for GEODIS Park, which is a great community space. As a result, we are locating most of our three-bedroom units there because large units are best for families, and this area of the development will offer the most family-friendly amenities and open spaces that are more neighborhood-oriented. Again, the number of three-bedroom units in the overall development was stipulated in the CBA, which we’ve followed closely and will continue to do so moving forward.”

News4 Investigates also wanted to know how many three-bedroom units will be planned for Parcel A. We are waiting to hear back. Critics don’t trust them.

“They can say, ‘oh, we’re going to do it later,’ and they may do it only because we put their feet to the fire. But I promise you. They never intended to put in those extra units,” Roberts said. “They don’t want them. And truthfully, there’s no guarantee that they’ll stay.”

When Roberts said there’s no guarantee, he’s referring to the government program guidelines that said the affordable housing units only have to stay affordable for 15 years. After that, they can charge market rates.

MarketStreet Enterprises added that the community benefits agreement is an essential part of the overall success of the stadium and mixed-use development. They stated that they are proud to be delivering a big part of our commitment in the first phase.

News4 is working to follow up with Stand Up Nashville and Nashville Councilmember Colby Sledge about the change. We will let you know what they think about this once we hear from them.

