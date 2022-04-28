New tool used by scammers making it harder to get money back

SMRYNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - News 4 has another reminder on why you should protect your personal information.

Many scams rely on the same concept, get your personal information and steal your money. Sometimes you can get the money back, and occasionally, as one Smryna woman has learned, you can’t.

Erin James said when he saw his 79-year-old mother’s bank account go from thousands of dollars to zero, he knew she’d been scammed. James said they somehow got a hold of her mother’s personal information and drained her bank account.

“I don’t know what they did with all the information,” James said. “That’s why I had to get that extra protection because her information is probably floating across the dark web.”

But it’s what they did with the money next that’s making it so difficult to get her money back. On News 4 at 6 p.m., we’ll explain the latest twist on an old concept and what’s making it so difficult to get justice.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.