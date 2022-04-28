New TN law could change penalties for DUI offenders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Memorials across Lebanon remember mother Ashley Bailey, who died Monday night in a crash at the town square.

“I don’t think anybody can ever fill her shoes. That’s all, that’s all I know,” Bailey’s former employer Judy Murphy said. “She just fit in, she never said a bad word about anybody, she was always kind.”

Lebanon police say Sandra Strickland, 70, was driving drunk when she slammed into Bailey and her 3-year-old son.

The crash brings attention to a bill on Governor Bill Lee’s desk right now, that would require convicted drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a parent with a child. Strickland is charged with DUI first-degree and Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication.

Bailey worked for more than two years at Judy’s Fashion Boutique, where owner Judy Murphy says she brought a smile every day. Murphy hung a memorial wreath on her store’s front door after the tragic crash.

“I just said oh my goodness, it really is Ashley,” Murphy said, remembering when she was told about the crash. “The tears flowed, I just could hardly comprehend that she was gone.”

Already, the Lebanon community raised $30,000 dollars through a Facebook donation for Bailey’s husband and son.

“The people in this community will join together and do everything they can to help that family,” Murphy said.

Murphy was 37 years old. Her son has since been released from the hospital.

