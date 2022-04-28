Murfreesboro police searching for man who uses rock to break-in to businesses

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man using a rock to break into dozens of businesses in the last few months.

Five of those businesses were targeted Tuesday morning near Medical Center Parkway.

A glass door to a business once shattered is now boarded up after owners said a man using a rock broke into their store, stole the cash register, and ran over to the restaurant next door to do the same.

Surveillance video shows a man using a rock to shatter the glass door to a business. The man then crawls through the door, goes behind the counter and quickly grabs the store’s cash register.

“I was just in shock,” Mary-Beth Laxson, owner of Juicy’s Wellness Café, said.

The shock of store owners like Laxson, who woke up Tuesday morning to see this happening in their store, captured on surveillance video.

“I’ve never been through anything like this, so it was heartbreaking,” Laxson said.

Murfreesboro Police said the man caught on camera has now allegedly broken into 34 businesses the same way in the last five months.

“At about 4:30 Tuesday morning, they took a rock and smashed out the glass door,” Corelife Eatery Manager Penni Godwin said.

Godwin said after all of that, the person wasn’t able to take their cash register.

“It’s just crazy to think that he would think the risk is worth the reward,” Godwin said.

Laxson wasn’t so lucky. She said she lost money, her cash register and has to spend hundreds of dollars to replace her door.

“It was hard to seem, and it was very emotional because we all work hard to keep our businesses going,” Laxson said. “We’ve been through a pandemic and with everything else going on in the world right now, it’s hard enough.”

Murfreesboro Police ask anyone with information on who the burglar may be to contact the police department.

