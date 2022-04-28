Advertisement

Man admits to setting fire to occupied home in Priest Lake

(WITN)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged with arson after admitting to detectives that he deliberately set fire to a house with people inside.

According to the arrest affidavit, a 38-year-old man referred to as C Minor, provided a written statement to Metro detectives stating that he set fire to a home on Trails End Lane on April 11.

The affidavit also states the home was occupied at the time of the fire. The motive behind the arson is unknown.

Minor is charged with felony aggravated arson and remains in custody on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV woman scammed
New tool used by scammers making it harder to get money back
WSMV woman scammed
News4 Investigation: Identity theft
We have latest on the delay of Oscar Smith execution and NFL draft tonight. Plus, Stefano says...
Thursday Morning News Update from News 4
While it’s not as cold as yesterday morning, you’ll still want to grab that jacket before you...
Thursday Morning Forecast from News 4