Man admits to setting fire to occupied home in Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged with arson after admitting to detectives that he deliberately set fire to a house with people inside.

According to the arrest affidavit, a 38-year-old man referred to as C Minor, provided a written statement to Metro detectives stating that he set fire to a home on Trails End Lane on April 11.

The affidavit also states the home was occupied at the time of the fire. The motive behind the arson is unknown.

Minor is charged with felony aggravated arson and remains in custody on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.