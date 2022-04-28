Loretto farmer doesn’t want to give up land to development

LORETTO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Buying and selling land is a money maker anywhere you go these days in Tennessee. That’s why what’s happened in the tiny town of Loretto, just 10 miles North of Alabama, is so impressive.

Words are hardly needed to describe Loretto, Tennessee. The folks who live here will tell you it’s laid back, quiet and peaceful. Dane Horn grew up here, and so did his dad and granddad.

Horn said with pride, “this used to be our farm. we raised cattle here.” But, knowing that is more a young man’s game, it was time to sell.

As he tells it, “anyone whose been on a farm would tell you it’s hard work.”

Horn had 37 acres of valuable property, especially for lick-lipping developers. He saw the future, development, development, and clear-cutting.”

“And all of this would be gone,” Horn said.

To avoid that, he called city hall and offered them a deal for a promise, and they agreed. They told him, “what that’s going to be used for now and forever is nature.”

The love of the land goes back to Dane’s childhood and beyond. He fought fires in California in the early ‘80s and still fights for every acre.

Now when he walks out here, it’s with pride and that promise given by City Hall with his father’s memories in mind.

Like his dad always said, “you better hold on to what you have. They’re not making any more land.”

