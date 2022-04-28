Advertisement

License Plate Reader system catches armed robbery suspect


Arrested for armed robbery
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) – The La Vergne police arrested a man Wednesday evening with the help of License Plate Reader technology.

Officials said LPD’s Blue Sentential LPR system Program detected a stolen vehicle heading eastbound on Murfreesboro Road Wednesday evening. The car had been reported stolen in an armed robbery out of metro Nashville earlier in the week.

In a fast-food parking lot, police pulled the vehicle over, where they conducted a felony stop.

Officers identified the driver as Garth Brooks II, 26, of Nashville, who was taken into custody. His two passengers were later released without charges. MNPD detectives responded as well to interview Brooks regarding the armed robbery.

“This is another great example of how our Blue Sentinel license plate detection system is working with our officers to identify vehicles involved in crimes or that have been stolen,” says Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis. “I’m happy with the results we are seeing from this system and believe the investment in our department will continue to pay off.”

Brooks was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and driving on a suspended license.

