At least 1 dead in fiery crash on I-40 in Smith County


Interstate 40 West in Smith County was closed this morning after a fatal crash.
Interstate 40 West in Smith County was closed this morning after a fatal crash.(Tennessee Department of Transportation)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least one person has died in a crash on Interstate 40 in Smith County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash occurred in I-40 West at MM 254 before 9 a.m. Traffic was being diverted at the Carthage/Gordonsville exit (Highway 25/Exit 258).

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has crews on the scene making repairs after one of the trucks involved in the crash caught fire and damaged the asphalt. Drews began milling and paving about 200 feet of the roadway around 3 p.m. and hopes the interstate will reopen by 5 p.m.

