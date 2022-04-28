At least 1 dead in fiery crash on I-40 in Smith County

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least one person has died in a crash on Interstate 40 in Smith County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash occurred in I-40 West at MM 254 before 9 a.m. Traffic was being diverted at the Carthage/Gordonsville exit (Highway 25/Exit 258).

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has crews on the scene making repairs after one of the trucks involved in the crash caught fire and damaged the asphalt. Drews began milling and paving about 200 feet of the roadway around 3 p.m. and hopes the interstate will reopen by 5 p.m.

I-40 UPDATE: One of the trucks involved in the Smith Co. crash caught fire and damaged the asphalt. We have a contractor at the scene now and they soon will begin milling and paving about 200 ft of the roadway. We're hoping to reopen the road by 5pm. pic.twitter.com/1XvJeKKaJy — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) April 28, 2022

