Large fire breaks out at homeless camp burns in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out at homeless camp on Thursday morning.

According to Murfreesboro Fire, the homeless camp in the woods behind businesses on Robert Rose Drive and Thompson Lane caught fire around 8 a.m. on Thursday and smoke was visible for miles.

With no access to the fire, crews were forced to improvise by using an apparatus to lift hoses over the ravine. Firefighters were also able to remove a propane tank with a pole from the camp, MFRD said.

No injuries were reported.

Smoke from a homeless camp fire could be seen for miles. (MFRD)

