Hundreds attend Sexual Assault Center’s Safe City Breakfast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people attended the Sexual Assault Center’s Safe City Breakfast on Thursday morning at the Grand Hyatt Nashville.

Guest speakers included Tarana Burke, who started the “Me Too” movement.

All of the speakers are survivors of sexual assault.

Many survivors also filled the audience, including a handful of people who participated in the “Seen” project, a collection of fine-art portraits showing the healing journeys of survivors of sexual abuse.

“We shot my photos in my apartment, which is where my assault happened, which obviously is kind of heavy and a lot to take on,” said one attendee. “Honestly, the step of doing the book was really me talking back my own space and feeling safe again, so I’m really glad that I was able to participate in that.”

News4′s Brittany Weiner was one of the emcees and co-chairs for the event.

You can still get a copy of the “Seen” book by making a minimum $250 donation to the Sexual Assault Center. You can text “GIVE” to 615-813-4578 before the end of April and they will ship you a copy.

