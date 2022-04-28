Hammers and High Heels cocktail recipes

“O’ Be Joyful” bar manager Jillian Johnston mixes us two signature craft cocktails that will be served at this year’s annual fundraiser benefiting Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury. Here are the recipes for the Hammer and the High Heel.

The Hammer:

1.5oz Wild Turkey 101 Rye

0.5oz Lucano Amaro

0.5oz Noval Port Ruby

The High Heel:

1.5oz H Clark Dry Gin

0.5oz lime

0.5oz cranberry

0.5oz Demerara syrup

0.25oz pear brandy

3 dashes orange bitters

