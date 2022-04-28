Hammers and High Heels cocktail recipes
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
“O’ Be Joyful” bar manager Jillian Johnston mixes us two signature craft cocktails that will be served at this year’s annual fundraiser benefiting Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury. Here are the recipes for the Hammer and the High Heel.
The Hammer:
- 1.5oz Wild Turkey 101 Rye
- 0.5oz Lucano Amaro
- 0.5oz Noval Port Ruby
The High Heel:
- 1.5oz H Clark Dry Gin
- 0.5oz lime
- 0.5oz cranberry
- 0.5oz Demerara syrup
- 0.25oz pear brandy
- 3 dashes orange bitters
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.