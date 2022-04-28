Advertisement

Hammers and High Heels cocktail recipes


"O' Be Joyful" bar manager Jillian Johnston mixes us two signature craft cocktails that will be served at this year's annual fundraiser benefiting Habitat for
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

“O’ Be Joyful” bar manager Jillian Johnston mixes us two signature craft cocktails that will be served at this year’s annual fundraiser benefiting Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury. Here are the recipes for the Hammer and the High Heel.

The Hammer:

  • 1.5oz Wild Turkey 101 Rye
  • 0.5oz Lucano Amaro
  • 0.5oz Noval Port Ruby

The High Heel:

  • 1.5oz H Clark Dry Gin
  • 0.5oz lime
  • 0.5oz cranberry
  • 0.5oz Demerara syrup
  • 0.25oz pear brandy
  • 3 dashes orange bitters

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chef Paulette shows us how to make Glazed Cinnamon Twists
Glazed Cinnamon Twists Recipe
One of the chefs competing in this year's "Iron Fork" competition, Nina Singto of Thai Esane...
Recipe for Crab Rangoon
Chef Blake Rushing of Union Public House shows us how to make their Seared Gulf Snapper &...
Recipe for Pan Seared Gulf Snapper & Fricassee
Chef Gregg McCarthy with Pensacola restaurant "The Grand Marlin" shows us how to make their...
Recipe for The Grand Marlin Gulf Coast Seafood Stew