First Alert Forecast: Warm mix of sunshine and clouds today

While it’s not as cold as yesterday morning, you’ll still want to grab that jacket before you head out the door this morning with temperatures in the 40s.

This afternoon is going to be much warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. More clouds build in tonight, and I can’t totally rule out an isolated shower with lows dropping into the mid 50s.

Expect more clouds to linger through Friday afternoon, and another pop-up shower in the afternoon is possible. Most, if not all of us, are looking dry though with temperatures near 80 Friday afternoon.

As we head into our weekend, we’re keeping a close eye on our next storm system. Saturday will be a partly sunny day with an isolated afternoon shower that not everyone will get to see. Highs on Saturday afternoon will top off in the lower and even mid 80s in some spots. As we head into Saturday night a weak cold front will pass through the Mid State bringing us some showers and even a passing storm or two.

Some of that rain is going to linger into our Sunday morning, but the good news is that we’ll look to dry out Sunday afternoon and evening. It will be cooler, but still warm, on Sunday with highs near 80.

A few showers and storms will be possible on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures falling back into the 70s.

