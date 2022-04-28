Department of Health Commissioner to leave Lee administration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey will be leaving state government on May 31, according to a news release.

Lee said Piercey is leaving state government to enter the private sector. He will name a successor in the coming weeks.

“Lisa led our state’s health response through one of the most challenging crises Tennessee has faced, and I commend her faithful service to Tennesseans,” Lee said in a news release. “She has played an invaluable role in my cabinet, and I wish her much success as she enters the private sector.”

Piercey joined the Lee Administration in January 2019. As commissioner, she served as a member of the Governor’s Unified Command Group during the COVID-19 pandemic, spearheaded efforts to innovate public health operations across the state and bolstered the healthcare workforce pipeline.

