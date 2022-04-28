Debate cut short as student funding bill moves through House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The state House of Representatives moves forward on the new school funding bill without going through the amendments on the floor or final debates.

The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement bill (TISA) has been lauded by the Department of Education as a student-based public education formula.

The bill marks the first change to school funding in Tennessee in more than 30 years.

But on the House floor yesterday as amendments were being introduced, all conversation stopped, and it was put to a vote.

After a motion to adopt an amendment by Democratic Representative Mike Stewart was tabled, Republican Representative Todd Warner called for the previous question.

You hear some loud voices in the background including someone yell “Objection,” but the audio drops out of the feed, as Speaker Cameron Sexton confers with the clerk.

Speaker Sexton then says there is an objection, and they are voting on the previous question.

After the vote, the Speaker and clerk are asked if the previous question vote was on the amendments or the entire bill and are told the question was on the bill.

“So, all of the amendments and discussion on this most important piece of legislation have just been cut off? Representative Antonio Parkinson from Memphis asked. “Is that what we’re saying? Is that what we’re saying to the citizens of the state of Tennessee?”

“Mr. Speaker, our rules state that if the question prevails on the main motion, its effect shall be to preclude all future amendments and terminate all debate,” explained Assistant Chief Clerk, Daniel Hicks.

Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper released a statement on Wednesday night, expressing her disappointment over the sudden ending of debate on the TISA bill.

“It is hard to express how upsetting it was when the debate over TISA ended prematurely,” said Camper. “This is a truly monumental piece of legislation. Educating our children is one of the most important things we do as a legislature and as a state. How can you cut off debate when our constituents have so many questions about this plan? They send us to Nashville to ask those questions on their behalf. Today their voices were silenced, and it is not right to do that to taxpaying Tennesseans.”

This bill has already passed in the Senate, so it is likely Governor Bill Lee will sign off on this, as it has been a big initiative of his, all year.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.