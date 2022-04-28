Community rallies around beloved drummer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Community members show their support as a popular local drummer battles cancer.

A long-time local musician is fighting for his life. Johnnie Barber has played with some of the biggest names in country music. Barber has performed at the Grand Ole Opry, Broadway, Printers Alley, and more, but his battle with bone cancer keeps him off stage. Barber said drumming is his greatest passion. Now, others are pitching in to help him get back to work.

“I have had a good life,” Barber said. “I have done most everything I have wanted to do.”

70-year-old Barber is emotional reflecting on his decades-long career in country music. The drummer has played with some of the greats, including Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard, and Johnny Paycheck.

“I was two- or three years old when Johnny joined the band for dad,” Johnny Paycheck’s son, John Paycheck, said.

Johnny Paycheck’s son, John Paycheck, said Barber was an integral part of the band.

“Johnnie was just someone dad could always count on,” John Paycheck said. “As far as a musician, Johnnie Barber is a great musician.”

Barber’s talent earned him awards for his work with Johnny Paycheck on a platinum album.

“He recorded with Paycheck on Take This Job and Shove It,” Barber’s wife, Lennie Barber, said.

Lennie said Barber picked up drumsticks at ten and never looked back.

“His entire world has been music,” Lennie said. “He is the very rare 5 percent of the world that can hardly wait to get up and go to work.”

Barber was playing until January when spreading bone cancer made it impossible for him to drum.

“It is tough to see him like this, and I don’t know what or how I can do anything for him,” Lennie said. “It is just breaking my heart.”

Musicians rally around Barber and hold a benefit fundraiser Sunday to help with his medical bills.

“It means everything,” Barber said. “It is embarrassing to me, but it means a lot right now.”

“The Paycheck family is sorry to hear about his diagnosis and everything else, but I know Johnnie is a tough fighter,” John Paycheck said.

Barber is fighting to get back to doing what he loves most.

“I love what I do,” Barber said. “I don’t know if I will be able to do it again, but I really love what I do.”

The fundraiser is Sunday, May 5, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Troubadour Nashville.

