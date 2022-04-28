Attorneys ask Lee to place moratorium on executions, appoint commission to study execution protocol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Federal Public Defender is requesting Gov. Bill Lee to place a moratorium on Tennessee executions and to appoint an independent commission to study the state’s execution protocol.

Federal Public Defender Kelley J. Henry, Chief, Capital Habeas Unit, represents Oscar Smith, whose was given a last-hour reprieve by Gov. Bill Lee last Thursday because of “an oversight in preparation for lethal injection.” Lee announced the reprieve just before an hour prior to the scheduled execution time.

“We are grateful to you for stopping last week’s execution of Oscar Smith. Now, in light of ongoing irregularities with Tennessee’s execution protocol, we ask that you go further. We ask that you impose an immediate moratorium on all Tennessee executions and appoint an independent commission to review the entire Tennessee execution protocol,” Henry and Amy D. Harwell, Assistant Chief, Capital Habeas Unit, said in a letter to the governor. “Such action would not only be courageous but would also be the right thing to do for the residents of this state who deserve to know that the most solemn act of government is approached with the utmost care and professionalism. It would be the right thing for the condemned and their families. It would be the right thing for victims’ family members.”

