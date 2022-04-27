Woman administers CPR to man following head-on collision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a woman performed CPR after a man hit her and two other vehicles Friday night.

According to an affidavit obtained by News4, Police were dispatched to 3900 Clarksville Pike where an active traffic accident with injuries was being investigated.

Terah Lynn, a driver of a large jeep that was involved in the crash who was later transported to the hospital told police that she saw the white van driving head-on to her vehicle, failing to maintain his lane when the white van sideswiped her, and he continued to drive northbound Clarksville Pike.

Police said Lynn’s jeep was the third vehicle, Bryan E. Legg, 54, hit with his white van Friday night white he and his passenger were so high on narcotics, they lost consciousness.

“Both the passenger and driver were completely unconscious. One of them, his eyes were wide open the other one his eyes were rolled back in his head,” Lynn said as she described what she saw before Legg hit her.

As soon as they collided, Lynn and a bystander ran to their rescue.

“Their vehicle was locked so we each got a rock and broke out their windows and reached in to unlock and kind of assess the situation and they weren’t breathing, completely unconscious, no pulse,” Lynn told News4.

Lynn said that she and the bystander did chest compressions until first responders arrived. She told News4 her instinct to help, even after an act of wrongdoing, was without hesitation.

The affidavit noted that Legg and his passenger were transported to Skyline Hospital, where police later contacted him.

Bryan Legg is facing multiple charges after a crash on Clarksville Pike in Nashville. (Metro Police)

Police met Legg later at the hospital, where he could not tell officers what caused him to be at the hospital due to the injuries he sustained in the crash. The affidavit noted Legg’s droopy eye, pinpoint pupils, and raspy voice as he listened to Legg attempting to recall the incident.

The affidavit said Legg was later able to share that he and his passenger, a friend that he had picked up earlier that day, would get pain medication for his lower back. However, the affidavit noted that the drug was not prescribed to Legg.

After performing several sobriety tests and testing Legg’s blood, police determined that Narcan, an opiate antagonist that reserves the central nervous system effects of the opiate-based narcotics, was present in his blood.

According to the affidavit, Legg was charged with a Second Offense of DUI. The first DUI was administered in 2019.

