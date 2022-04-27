Two suspects arrested and one on the run following gas station assualt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for a suspect wanted for shoplifting and assault Wednesday.

Police said three individuals are suspected of shoplifting and assaulting an employee at the Murfreesboro Pike Marathon gas station on Thursday. All suspects have been identified; however, only two have been arrested.

Violent Crimes officers arrested Leslie Myhand, 32, of Nashville, and Sasha Arrington, 33, of Sumner County, and charged them for their involvement in the incident.

Detectives said they located the white Honda Pilot involved in the investigation at a hotel on Spence Lane. Surveillance photos from the gas station showed Myhand, Arrington, and a man getting into the Honda Pilot. Police then took all three into custody but later released the man after questioning.

The victim told police that Myhand’s credit card was denied multiple times before she ultimately left with the gas station items she attempted to purchase. Myhand was later charged with theft of merchandise.

Police said Arrington was charged with theft of a firearm after she came up behind the victim and took her weapon during the assault.

Authorities are still looking for Tiffany Dryden, 35, of Hermitage, identified as the suspect who pushed the employee to the ground and began smacking her head to the floor. She now has active warrants for assault and theft of merchandise.

Anyone with information on Dryden’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615)742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.