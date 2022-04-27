Wednesday marks three-year anniversary of Tennessee’s deadliest mass murder

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wednesday marked the third anniversary of the mass murder of over half a dozen people in 2019.

Michael Cummins is accused of killing eight people in Westmoreland back in 2019, including his parents and 12-year-old.

Court officials said the murders were committed over several days. Since there are three different scenes, the defense says there should be three separate trials. But prosecutors argue all three scenes are connected and should be tried as one.

The home where six people were found killed Saturday, April 27, has its doors and windows covered Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Westmoreland, Tenn. A seventh victim was found in a nearby home. Officials say the victims include the parents of the suspect, 25-year-old Michael Cummins. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Mark Humphrey | AP)

Cummins is accused of killing six people – David and Clara Cummins, Michael Cummins’ parents, Charles Hosale, his grandfather, Marsha Nuckols, Rachel McGlothlin-Pee, and Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee – inside the Charles Brown Road home. Mary Sue Hosale, his grandmother, was found alive in the home on or about April 26.

Michael Cummins is accused of killing Shirley Fehrle, who was found dead inside her Luby Brown Road home, before taking her car on or about April 25.

On or about April 17, Cummins is accused of killing Jim Dunn near a home at 1260 Ransom Mandrell Rd. that had been set on fire. Dunn’s body was found about 75 yards away from the burned cabin, and Dunn’s head was found about 25 yards away from the torso.

Also, on April 27, 2019, authorities found six bodies inside a trailer on Charles Brown Road belonging to Mary Sue Hosale, Cummins’ grandmother. Bodies were in several rooms inside the trailer, sustaining blunt force trauma. Mary Sue Hosale was taken to the hospital, where she later recovered. Dunn’s rifle was found in the Hosale trailer, according to court documents.

Cummins was indicted on the following charges:

Count 1: First degree premeditated murder of James Foxx Dunn

Count 2: Theft of a rifle over $1,000 belonging to Dunn

Count 3: First degree premeditated murder of Shirley B. Fehrle

Count 4: Felony murder during a theft of Fehrle

Count 5: Theft of a vehicle valued at over $10,000 belonging to Fehrle

Count 6: First degree premeditated murder of David Carl Cummins, Michael Cummins’ father

Count 7: First degree premeditated murder of Clara Jane Cummins, Michael Cummins’ mother

Count 8: First degree premeditated murder of Charles Edward Hosale, Michael Cummins’ uncle

Count 9: First degree premeditated murder of Marsha Elizabeth Nuckols, Rachel McGlothlin-Pee’s mother

Count 10: First degree premeditated murder of Rachel McGlothlin-Pee, Charles Hosale’s girlfriend

Count 11: First degree premeditated murder of Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee, Rachel McGlothlin-Pee’s daughter and Nuckols’ granddaughter

Count 12: Attempted first-degree premeditated murder of Mary Sue Hosale, Michael Cummins’ grandmother

In an order released Friday, Criminal Court Judge Dee David Gray said that Cummins would face a separate trial in the death of James Foxx Dunn and theft of a rifle from Dunn.

Michael Cummins is wheeled out of a courtroom after a preliminary hearing Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Gallatin, Tenn. Cummins faces multiple counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of eight people in a nearby rural community in April. Cummins was shot while being captured. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Mark Humphrey | AP)

Gray wrote in the order that the counts involving Dunn would be tried in a separate trial:

“The Court finds that counts 1 through 12 of this indictment have been permissibly joined, as they are part of a common scheme or plan, or they are of the same or similar character. Further, this Court finds that the evidence from counts 3 through 5 from the Fehrle residence would be relevant and admissible to material issues at the trial for counts 6 through 12 at the Hosale residence, and that evidence from the Hosale residence offenses would be relevant and admissible to material issues in the Fehrle residence offenses as well, for the reasons stated above. Lastly the Court finds the probative value of the evidence of each set of offenses is not outweighed by any prejudicial effect of the evidence of the other offenses to be introduced at a joint trial.”

Cummins’ attorneys argued in court in July that the cases should be separated into three separate trials, while the state argued that all the cases should remain joined.

“Because these cases are not connected through common scheme or plan, the signature crimes, anything along those lines, the court has to sever these into three different cases,” the defense argued.

“All these crimes were committed to cover up a theft,” the prosecution argued. “We’re talking about a close proximity of time, and they were all committed in the same violent manner.”

The new court date has been set for sometime in 2023.

