RaDonda Vaught back in court today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse, guilty of giving a deadly dose of the wrong medication to a patient, was back in court on Wednesday morning.

A jury found RaDonda Vaught guilty of criminally negligent homicide after giving a 74-year-old patient a fatal dose of the wrong medication in 2017.

On Wednesday, Vaught appeared in Sumner County court facing a perjury charge for accusations of lying on an application for a gun. When applying for the weapon, she was asked about having any indictments or information in any court for a felony. She said she did not. However, she had been convicted in a court of gross neglect of an impaired adult and negligent homicide.

