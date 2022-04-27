Advertisement

RaDonda Vaught back in court today


RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a patient, listens to the opening statements during her trial.(Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse, guilty of giving a deadly dose of the wrong medication to a patient, was back in court on Wednesday morning.

A jury found RaDonda Vaught guilty of criminally negligent homicide after giving a 74-year-old patient a fatal dose of the wrong medication in 2017.

On Wednesday, Vaught appeared in Sumner County court facing a perjury charge for accusations of lying on an application for a gun. When applying for the weapon, she was asked about having any indictments or information in any court for a felony. She said she did not. However, she had been convicted in a court of gross neglect of an impaired adult and negligent homicide.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Nurses across the country say they are quitting their jobs after RaDonda Vaught was found guilty.
Nurses nationwide quit nursing careers after RaDonda Vaught verdict
RaDonda Vaught was found guilty on charges of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect...
Family of deceased victim speak out regarding former Vanderbilt nurse verdict
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Petition gains over 100K signatures in support of former Vanderbilt nurse

Latest News

Dallas Barrett died after he was held down by security guards inside Dierks Bentley's Whiskey...
Dallas’ Law heads to Governor’s desk Wednesday
Austin Peay University
Austin Peay State University under ransomeware attack
Murfreesboro Police need help identifying this man they believe is responsible for several...
Murfreesboro Police search for man who uses rocks to burglarize businesses
WATCH: Two bears caught on camera fighting in Gatlinburg
WATCH: Two bears caught on camera fighting in Gatlinburg