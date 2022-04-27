Predators headed back to playoffs; Saros leaves game with injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators are headed to the postseason for an eighth straight season and 15th time in franchise history. However, they had to have some help to get there.

The Predators earned one point against Calgary, losing in overtime. However, Dallas beat Vegas in a shootout, clinching a post-season berth for the Predators.

The Predators’ streak of eight consecutive postseason appearances is tied with the Capitals for the second longest active stretch in the NHL, behind only the Penguins (16, including 2022). Nashville has reached the postseason in 15 of its 23 campaigns since entering the NHL in 1998-99 (65%), reaching the Final once (2017).

The health of Juuse Saros is in question for the Predators. The Nashville goalie left Tuesday’s game against the Flames in the 3rd period with what appeared to be a lower body injury.

Nashville has two games remaining in the regular season, at Colorado and at Arizona. How they do in those contests will determine which Wildcard spot they earn and who they will play in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

