Nashville businesses take hit as rent continues to rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Businesses in Nashville are struggling as the rent increases.

The rise in rent prices and property tax is not just affecting Nashville residents; local businesses are also taking a hit. As a result, some business owners told News4 they plan to change locations.

Business owners told News4 that rent and property taxes have doubled in the last few years. Owners of Wendell smith’s restaurant in west Nashville said the spike in prices is causing several issues.

The city is growing, but with more people moving to Nashville, business owners like Benji Cook are seeing a spike in property taxes.

“Property taxes and rent, everything’s doubling or more,” Cook said.

Cook said it costs more to keep business going each year.

Nashville commercial real-estate information officials say rental prices are spiking, while county officials say property values are up 34 percent.

Another issue is also affecting staffing. Cook said rising rent prices push some employees to leave the area and make it hard to staff his business.

“They are leaving the area to move out of the county, they are being forced to go where they can afford it, and even the outer counties are now just getting more expensive. There is nothing cheap anymore,” Cook said.

Some business owners tell News 4 they are even moving out of the city to help keep their businesses afloat. Cook said while his business is far from pushing, the price rise is still an underlying issue for everyone.

“These landlords they want to cash in, and you can’t blame them because you know they have to get paid, Cook said.”

Some business owners said they are just doing what they can to get by and hoping the city’s growth will bring in more customers to help them stay afloat.

