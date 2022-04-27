NASA announces important discoveries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -NASA recently announced that the Hubble Telescope has discovered the farthest star ever seen in the universe.

Nicknamed Earendel, this star is believed to have formed a few hundred million years after the big bang. Earendel is believed to be about 50 times the mass of our sun and millions of times brighter.

The 32-year-old telescope has given us new perspectives of our universe. On Christmas Day of last year, NASA launched Hubble’s replacement - the James Webb Space Telescope.

Although Webb is billed as the successor to Hubble, NASA expects Hubble to remain operational at least well into the 2020s.

For perspective, Hubble orbits Earth at about 340 miles away and has given us jaw-dropping views of the cosmos.

James Webb Space Telescope is about 1 million miles away from earth. So, just imagine the views we’re going to see when Webb is fully operational later this year.

