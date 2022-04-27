2 victims airlifted following serious crash in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -Two people have been airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital after a crash in Smyrna Tuesday night.

According to Smyrna Police, the crash occurred on Lowry Street at Jefferson Pike, resulting in the closure of all lanes. Smyrna Police are asking for drivers to avoid the area tonight, as both sides of the road will be closed for a while.

Smyrna Fire and Police, La Vergne Fire and Rescue, and Rutherford County EMS all responded to the scene. The condition of the two people has not been released.

It is unclear how many people are injured, how serious it was, and how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the story as we learn more.

