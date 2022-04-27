Motorcyclist killed in crash on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night after a collision with a car on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage, Metro Police said.

Police said Randal Scott Stout, 32, of Nashville, was riding his Suzuki motorcycle north on Old Hickory Boulevard at Interstate 40 at 6:15 p.m. when he struck by a Toyota Corolla driven by Kathleen Howe, 33, of Nashville. Howe was turning left onto the I-40 East entrance ramp from the southbound lanes of Old Hickory Boulevard when the crash occurred. She told police she did not see the motorcycle prior to making the turn. Stout died at the scene.

The preliminary contributing factor in the crash is Howe’s failure to yield to the motorcycle, according to police, however, further investigation is needed to determine whether speed on the part of the motorcyclist may have been a factor.

There was no evidence at the scene of alcohol or drug involvement in the crash, according to police.

