Metro Schools: 2 students, driver sent to hospital for evaluation after crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two students and a school bus driver were taken to the hospital after a crash on Wednesday morning.

A school bus carrying 52 students was heading to Donelson Middle School when a Metro Schools Spokesman said the bus was involved in a crash on Stewarts Ferry Pike around 9:30 a.m.

Metro Schools Spokesman said no serious injuries were reported in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.