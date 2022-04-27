Metro Schools: 2 students, driver sent to hospital for evaluation after crash
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two students and a school bus driver were taken to the hospital after a crash on Wednesday morning.
A school bus carrying 52 students was heading to Donelson Middle School when a Metro Schools Spokesman said the bus was involved in a crash on Stewarts Ferry Pike around 9:30 a.m.
Metro Schools Spokesman said no serious injuries were reported in the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.