Metro PD: Man shot, killed dog at Nashville hotel


By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have charged a man after an arrest affidavit shows he shot and killed a dog in Nashville earlier this month.

Police charged Leon Lewis III with aggravated animal cruelty. His arrest comes after officers heard a “loud gunshot” near a hotel on April 16

Video surveillance shows Lewis with a dog walking out of a hotel in the 3900 block of Central Pike. Video then shows Lewis walking into a ditch and exiting without the dog.

The witness informed officers that Lewis had a gun. According to the affidavit, the officers searched his room and UHaul rental van, where they located a .32 caliber handgun with one spent casing.

During his arrest, the affidavit stated Lewis said, “I should’ve just let the dog go.”

Animal control conducted a necropsy on the dog and removed a round from the body.

