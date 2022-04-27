Mayor Cooper to deliver State of Metro Address today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s mayor will deliver his State of Metro address on Wednesday morning.

Mayor John Cooper is expected to lay out his vision for Nashville’s future and his budget priorities for the coming year.

At last year’s State of Metro address, Cooper announced a record-breaking investment in Metro Schools.

News 4 will be streaming the address live on all our social media platforms and our app/website. We will also bring you any big highlights in our evening shows.

