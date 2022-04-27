Lawmakers move to regulate Delta-8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lawmakers may not ban dDelta-8 THC products, after all. This as they amend a bill they’ve been working on to redefine marijuana.

Right now, you can go to a store and buy Delta-8 products in Tennessee.

Those products are made by isolating a type of THC in the hemp plant that is not considered illegal.

The changes made to the bill on Tuesday would ban purchasing and selling Delta-8 products to anyone under 21 years old. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture would then be in charge of enforcing and submitting reports about their enforcement to the General Assembly.

The amendment would also place a 5% sales tax on top of the regular sales tax for all Delta-8 products.

Those tax dollars will be used to regulate the sales of hemp-derived cannabinoid products.

Since Delta-8 products can come as gummies, they must contain less than 25 milligrams of THC and cannot be formed as animal or cartoon characters. They also cannot be marketed using mythical creatures or superhero characters.

If passed, the new regulation law will take effect in January of 2023.

