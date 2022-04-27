Large rock thrown at East Nashville man’s car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -An East Nashville man says someone threw a large rock at his car while he was driving down Gallatin Pike Friday afternoon.

On his way home from the grocery store, Friday afternoon Elliot Green said he saw something odd while driving down Gallatin Pike.

“He had some clothes I think in his cart, but I could see that there were rocks in there. It looked like a grocery cart,” Green said.

A man with a grocery cart full of rocks was standing on the side of the road. Green said within seconds he watched as that man grabbed a large rock from the cart and threw it at his brand-new car.

“He threw a head-sized bolder at my car. Fortunately, I was able to swerve out of the way a little bit,” Green said.

In disbelief, Green said he drove further up the road and pulled over to see that his car only had a few scratches and a small dent.

“I mean I made eye contact with him as he was throwing the rock, but it was just mostly confusion really nothing else. I could see that there were other rocks in his cart, and I didn’t want to stop and potentially get hit again so I just kept driving,” Green said.

That’s when green called 911 and found out others were seeing the same thing.

“I talked to an operator, and they said that they are aware of the issue and that someone else had also called it in, Green said.”

Green says he was able to wipe off the scratches and pop out the dent so, he didn’t file a report.

“It’s unfortunate that he may be still out there and potentially maybe throwing rocks, but I hope the issue is resolved eventually Green said.”

A security officer at a nearby Kroger said supervisors saw the man throwing rocks and are keeping an eye out for him.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.