House to vote on education material censorship bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee House of Representatives plans to vote on a bill Wednesday regarding the regulation of education materials.

Introduced by House Speaker Cameron Sexton, HB 2666 is set to change what materials will be allowed in schools due to the belief that specific materials should not be available for students due to inappropriate content.

Before passing the Senate, the bill required the state textbook and instructional materials quality commission to provide a copy of the Commission’s proposed textbook and instructional materials list to the general assembly.

Upon further inspection and the addition of two amendments, this is what the bill now focuses on:

“Requires the Commission to issue a list of approved educational materials and books that may be made available to students in a library operated by a local education agency by Dec. 1st, 2022, and to update the list by Apr. 1st each year thereafter. Requires the Commission to ensure that all books and educational materials that are made available to students in a library operated by an LEA are on the approved list and meet certain criteria beginning Jan. 1st, 2023.” – HB 2666

At this time in Tennessee, there is a 10-member state textbook and instructional materials quality commission consisting of the following members:

- A director of schools appointed by the speaker of the Senate;

- A teacher or instructional supervisor in grades four through eight appointed by the speaker of the Senate;

- A citizen member who is not employed in the public K-12 system appointed by the speaker of the Senate;

- A director of schools appointed by the speaker of the House of Representatives;

- A teacher or instructional supervisor in grades kindergarten through three appointed by the speaker of the House of Representatives;

- A citizen member who is not employed in the public K-12 system appointed by the speaker of the House of Representatives;

- A principal appointed by the governor;

- A teacher in grades nine-12 appointed by the governor;

- A citizen member who is not employed in the public K-12 system appointed by the governor; and

- The commissioner of education, or a deputy or assistant commissioner of education serving as the commissioner’s designee, serves as a non-voting member.

Officials clarified that if the bill passes, the Commission would then issue each library the approved list of educational materials, including books, that may be purchased by libraries operated by a public school or a public charter school.

If a book is not found on the list, it will not be located within a library operated by a public school or public charter school. The bill added that the list must indicate the suitable age and maturity level of students who access the educational materials.

The House will vote on this bill Wednesday.

