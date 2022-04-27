‘Hillwood for the Homeless’: community leaders discuss future of Hillwood High building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A long-time Nashville pastor and community members are working to solve homelessness in Nashville.

The front lawn of Hillwood High School has several signs that read “Hillwood for the Homeless,” an initiative to use the facility as a homeless service center after the current students and staff move into their new school.

The idea stemmed from Pastor Enoch Fuzz of Corinthian Baptist Church and other community members to use the old Hillwood high building as a place of refuge for the homeless.

“I knew about Hillwood High School closing and getting a new school, and I just happened to glance and said, you know what, this would be a campus for the homeless,” said Pastor Fuzz.

The school district plans to move Hillwood High into a new building in Bellevue in the Fall of 2023.

Fuzz says the homeless crisis has plagued music city for far too long with no real solutions in sight---specifically referencing the homeless encampment in Brook Meade Park.

“Housing costs are astronomical, and people cannot afford them,” How can Nashville be the buckle of the bible belt and the religious capital of the western hemisphere and deny people who don’t have food to eat and who don’t have shelter,” said Fuzz.

News 4′s Danielle Jackson talked with several homeowners off-camera about the idea. Many said they would not support it.

“We always put those kinds of things in North Nashville; let’s share this and be neighborly,” said Fuzz.

But the pastor and some members like Cynthia Palmer at Hillwood Presbyterian Church, who sits across the street from the school, say they would whole-heartedly want to see this vision come to life.

“It would be a part of the community, and we would want to help any way we can because our mission is to be a part of the community and to serve the community,” said

Serving the homeless community would come through the form of creating a service center where those in need could be housed and receive a wide range of assistance. But, unfortunately, something Fuzz says isn’t happening right now.

“Nashville ought to embrace helping somebody,” said Fuzz.

MNPS spokesperson told News 4 that the district would have to receive community input before making decisions. The school district said they might use the old building as a temporary space for students to be housed as they continue other construction projects.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.