Glazed Cinnamon Twists Recipe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chef Paulette shows Today in Nashville how to make Glazed Cinnamon Twists.
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 3 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, plus 4 tablespoons softened
- 2/3 cup milk
- 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
- 3 tablespoons sugar
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Using a pastry cutter or 2 knives, cut in the 6 tablespoons of cold butter, breaking apart the butter into very small pieces. Add the milk and stir until a dough forms, knead gently (not too much) to pull together a smooth ball of dough.
- Flour a work surface and roll out dough into rough rectangle (or oval), about 1/8″ thick. Using a spatula or butter knife, spread the softened butter over the surface of the rolled dough to cover it all. Sprinkle cinnamon to distribute evenly, sprinkle sugar to distribute evenly. Fold dough in half. Press to adhered. Gently use rolling pin to press together a little more. Using a knife or fluted wheel cutter, cut 1/2-inch strips.
- Twist each strip into a spiral and lay on a parchment or silpat-lined baking sheet. Press the two end down to adhere. Bake for 12-15 minutes until golden. Let cool completely before drizzling glaze criss-cross across the twists.
For the glaze:
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, room temperature soft
- 1 cup powdered sugar (you may need a little more)
- ½ teaspoon vanilla
Directions
- In a medium mixing bowl press out the butter with a spoon to make it smooth.
- Add the powdered sugar and mix until the butter is blended into small pieces with the sugar
- Add the vanilla and mix. Run the kitchen faucet until very hot.
- Add a couple of tablespoons of hot water to the mixture and stir rapidly to combine.
- If frosting seems too thick, add more hot water until it becomes the right consistency for drizzling. When adding water just a very little at a time— even just drops. (If it becomes too thin, let sit for a while — it will thicken on its own. Or add a little more powdered sugar.)
