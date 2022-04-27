Franklin officer with COVID since Jan. 1 returns home from Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin police officer hospitalized in Florida with severe COVID pneumonia since January returned to Tennessee on Wednesday.

Sean Finn was hospitalized in Florida on Jan. 1. His condition worsened and six days later he was placed on a ventilator. After showing no signs of improvement, Finn was flown to a south Florida hospital where he was placed on ECMO, a full lung bypass. All of this while in the midst of full kidney failure.

Finn, a nine-year veteran of the Franklin Police Department, was still too compromised to return home from south Florida by vehicle or commercial flight. Through the coordination and generosity of John Sanzo and Ali Hemyari of Secure Air and Nashville K-9, and Franklin Alderman Gabrielle Hanson, Finn returned on a private plane.

Family and fellow officers will be standing by as Finn arrives and boards a private ambulance. Officers will escort Finn home to continue recovery with his wife and two girls.

Those wishing to make a donation that will help the Finn family with their growing medical bills can donate on a GoFundMe page that has been set up.

Donations can also be made by check to LEAP (Franklin’s Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership) by mail to:

LEAP

P.O. Box 680096

Franklin, TN 37068

Write “Finn Family” in the memo line

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.