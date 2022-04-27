First Alert Forecast: A chilly morning gives way to afternoon sunshine

It’s a chilly start to our Wednesday across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

It will be a good idea to grab that jacket as we’re headed out the door this morning. The good news is that we’ll be able to shed that jacket this afternoon with temperatures pushing back into the upper 60s and lower 70s under plenty of sunshine! Tonight, won’t be as cold, but it still looks chilly with lows in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow is looking even warmer with highs in the mid and upper 70s by the afternoon. We’ll see a few more clouds mix in during the day, but sunshine should win out overall.

More clouds will take over on Friday, and even though I can’t rule out an isolated shower in the afternoon, most if not all of us will look to stay dry for the day. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 70s come Friday afternoon.

A stray shower or rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out on Saturday, but the warm-up continues with high in the mid 80s.

There will be a few more showers around on Sunday with temperatures hovering near 80 for the afternoon.

Off and on showers, along with a passing thunderstorm, will continue through Monday and Tuesday with temperatures back in the upper 70s.

