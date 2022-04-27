Dallas’ Law heads to Governor’s desk Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday to enhance the qualifications needed for some private security guards in Tennessee.

Known as Dallas’ Law, the House approved the bill, with 74 for, nine against, and 9 abstained.

The bill is named after 22-year-old Dallas Barrett, who was killed by several security guards at a bar in downtown Nashville. The video showed the security guards holding Barrett down and restraining him until he died of suffocation.

Since Barrett’s death, six bar employees and another man were later indicted and charged with reckless homicide and aggravated assault.

“I am so proud to be a part of passing the bill to make “Dallas’ Law” the law in our State. This bill will make sure security guards and bouncers in establishments that serve liquor have the proper training in CPR and other de-escalation techniques. I firmly believe that this will protect people who are out in our bars and restaurants,” said Representative Bill Beck.

After the minor differences in the Senate and House bills are resolved, the bill will head to the Governor’s desk.

