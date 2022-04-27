Advertisement

Austin Peay State University under ransomeware attack


By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Austin State Peay University announced that they are under a ransomware attack Wednesday afternoon.

The institution announced the attack on Twitter around 2:30 pm, warning students to disconnect and shut down all computers. Ransomeware is a program created to prevent access to a computer system until money is paid.

No information has been given about how the attack started. This is a developing story and we will continue to monitor the situation.

