12-year-old girl missing out of Hendersonville

Kaylee Sherrill, age 12.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police are looking for a young girl who was reported missing on Tuesday.

12-year-old Kaylee Sherrill went missing in the area of Center Point Road in Hendersonville on Tuesday evening, police said. She is approximately 5′4″ and was last seen wearing black, ripped jeans, a black Nike jacket and white Nike shoes.

Anyone who has seen Sherrill or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111.

