Woman drives off with patrol car while in custody in Dickson Co.

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol were forced to arrest the same woman twice on Tuesday morning after she attempted an escape following her first arrest.

According to THP, 27-year-old Jennifer Cunningham was in custody in the backseat of a patrol car on Water Street in Dickson just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday. She then broke through the partition and climbed into the front seat of the vehicle and drove off.

Officers arrested her a second time when she crashed her patrol car into another law enforcement vehicle, the report states. No one was in the second patrol vehicle when she crashed into it.

Cunningham is charged with driving under the influence and has other charges pending.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.