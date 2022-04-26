Trial of woman accused of shooting homeless man in Nashville begins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The trial of a woman accused of shooting a homeless man near Music Row in 2017 began Tuesday.

Authorities charged Katie Quackenbush, 31, of Amarillo, Texas, with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Aug. 26, 2017, shooting of Gerald Melton.

Police said Melton, a homeless man, reported sleeping on the sidewalk on the 900 block of 19th Avenue South when he said Quackenbush drove up in a Porsche SUV with a friend. The man told police he approached the woman’s car complaining about the loud music and exhaust fumes. Police said Melton and Quackenbush got into a verbal argument.

The police affidavit said the man had walked away back toward the area where he was sleeping, and Quackenbush got out of her SUV with a gun. The two continued to argue, and Quackenbush fired two shots, hitting Melton in the abdomen. Police said the woman and her friend then drove off.

In 2017, News4 reported that Quakenbush told police that she was acting in self-defense when this incident took place.

Her friend took the stand for the prosecution in Davidson County on Thursday morning. The witness asked not to be identified.

He said he was with Quackenbush in the car the night of the shooting in Midtown.

The friend recalled watching Quackenbush load the gun that she allegedly used to shoot the victim, Gerald Melton.

He claims Quackenbush compared the incident to “Thelma and Louise” as they drove away and that it seemed like she got a thrill from the situation.

Quackenbush was arrested on Sept. 11, just two weeks after the incident.

A grand jury later indicted Quackenbush on March 26, 2018, on attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Since her indictment, she has been free from jail on a $25,000 bond since her arrest.

