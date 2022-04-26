Three Edwin Warner Park shelters to temporarily close for restoration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Three shelters at three Edwin Warner Park shelters will close for temporary restoration starting on May 1.

Metro Parks announced Tuesday that shelters nine, 10, and 11 will be closed for a major land and river restoration project that will last until Dec. 31, 2022. These shelters and the asphalt in their parking lots will be removed to restore the riverbank and floodway of the Little Harpeth River.

In place of the structures, Metro Parks says that native plants will be put in place to improve erosion and deterioration of the riverbank. It will also enhance the riparian buffer zone, which has suffered significantly from over-use.

Following the demolition, the park’s larger shelters, nine and 10, will be rebuilt away from the riverbank and out of the floodway. Shelter #9 will be enlarged with ample green space, making it suitable for special events involving up to 300 people.

Metro Parks says that the restoration project at Edwin Warner Park is the first step of a larger initiative to relocate active use areas away from the riverbank and protect riparian buffer zones. Other plans include:

• Execute a comprehensive assessment of “water” in Warner Parks streams, springs, ponds, vernal ponds, wet weather conveyances, riparian zones, water retention, etc. • Protect and enhance riparian buffer zones throughout the Warner Parks • Use water assessment to create and implement a comprehensive stewardship and education plan designed to be a model for all Metro Natural Parks • Develop specific access points for the public along the Little Harpeth River to protect restored bank areas • Maintain ongoing relationships with local organizations to identify projects and resources to protect and improve water quality in the Little Harpeth River • Establish policy and best practices for buffer plantings, maintenance and restoration of natural features, and protection of plant and animal communities • Mitigate damage caused by overuse including traffic congestion and the need for public transportation by managing and distributing outdoor recreation opportunities throughout the county

Shelters two through eight will remain open for reservations Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. Parking for Harpeth River Greenway will be temporarily relocated to the Edwin Warner Park Woolwine Trailhead parking lot at 7311 Highway 100.

