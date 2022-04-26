South Nashville business robbed on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A man in South Nashville is now speaking out after he says he waited more than a day and a half for police to respond to a robbery at his business.

Josh Walters the owner of Solaria Lighting here in South Nashville says someone broke into his business and stole his wallet, keys, and car Saturday afternoon. But metro police did not send out an officer until today.

An average Saturday with Solaria lighting employees moving chandlers in and out of the store on Linbar Drive, quickly took a turn when store owner Josh Walters says someone broke in.

“They saw the most valuable things they took them, and they actually took my car, Walters said.”

Walters said the person broke into his office and grabbed a basket filled with multiple car keys, his wallet, and about $300.

“I noticed about an hour later that my car was gone and I thought maybe, I had moved it and didn’t think about it. But when I started looking around and looking for the keys, I realized they had taken everything, Walters said.”

That’s when Walters said he called 911.

“They put me in the cue and I waited and waited and uh, waited, Walters, said.”

Walters waited more than 34 hours for Metro Police to show up.

“I called back a could times just to make sure that they hadn’t forgotten about me or somehow I missed them, Walters said.”

At around one o’clock Monday afternoon, an officer did show up.

“The disappointing thing is we’re talking maybe 40 hours for 45 for when my car was taken to now when they actually start looking for it so who knows what happened, Walters said.”

News 4 asked Metro Police why they did not respond to Walters’ call sooner. Officials tell me they had hundreds of officers backlogged with accidents and a marathon over the weekend.

