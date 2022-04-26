Silver Alert issued for missing man from Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert early Tuesday morning for a missing man out of Henderson County.
According to TBI, 62-year-old Murrell Anthony “Tony” Azbill went missing Monday night in Lexington, TN, and has a medical condition that may hinder his ability to find his way home.
TBI said Tony Azbill was last seen around 10 p.m. on Monday and if anyone has seen him to contact Lexington Police at 731-968-6666.
