Sentencing hearing scheduled for Steven Wiggins


The man found guilty of shooting and killing a Dickson County sheriff’s deputy will learn his fate.
By Ryan Breslin and Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man found guilty of shooting and killing a Dickson County sheriff’s deputy will learn his fate.

Tuesday is the sentencing day for Steven Wiggins, who was found guilty of the 2018 murder of Sgt. Daniel Baker last year and was sentenced to death. However, today’s sentencing will change that.

In a federal courtroom, in front of Chief U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw, Jr., Wiggins is expected to have the death penalty dropped to avoid another trial. Instead, he’s taken a plea deal and will receive a life sentence plus ten years in prison.

This plea will also save Lisa Baker, the widow of Sgt. Daniel Baker, from another trial. However, she is expected to be in court on Tuesday alongside a U.S. Attorney from the Department of Justice who is expected to make remarks.

The sentencing hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m.

