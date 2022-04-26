Residents and Oak Hill School at odds on location of proposed Game Field

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A proposal for a new field in Oak Hill is causing friction between those who live in that area and the private school looking to put the field there.

Oak Hill School is looking to put what they call a game field in a green area right off Tyne Blvd.

“So we have plans for a game field that would serve the school’s football program, soccer program, and lacrosse program that we’ll use in the fall and the spring. We also have plans for a track that will be used by the children here at the school but also for track and field practice,” said Hart Roper, the Head of School at Oak Hill School.

But some who live on Tyne Boulevard said putting the field where the school plans to is disregarding the zoning and spirit of Oak Hill. The heart of the area, which residents said, includes decades-old trees that they believe will be cut down.

“That is the issue, completely changing the character of Oak Hill. That’s our issue, not the stadium,” said David Gilbert, a resident of Tyne Boulevard.

And in the spirit of not letting the proposed field happen at the proposed location, some residents started a change.org petition.

The location of the proposed artificial turf has been the center of friction for months. However, the school said it’s an enhancement for the student and community.

“These fields and the field that we have designed would be used for the church’s recreational department, which serves over 1000 kids in the fall and the spring season,” said Roper. “So having children from across Nashville being able to use this for recreational soccer, having a walking trail that the community can use, we have 60 acres here,” he added.

Residents said where the field is expected to be will change the character of the Tyne Blvd. area.

“The zoning in place, schools and churches are not immune to it. They also have to comply with front yard and side yard setbacks. Has tree ordinances to protect the character of Oak Hill,” said Gilbert. “part of the issue is to get a zoning variance and towards and or a CUP. You’re supposed to submit plans so that everybody knows exactly what you’re proposing and how it complies with the rules. This is not the process being used. To be clear, the church and schools came in with a concept that they wanted to put a stadium right on Tyne Boulevard, and that was that, and it was like where are all the details,” he added.

That’s why a change.org petition was started about three weeks ago. As of Tuesday, it had over 265 signatures out of 500 signatures.

“Parking, safety, you know, we think especially with it as close to Tyne Boulevard,” Gilbert said. “What we think it’s going to be, it would need to be below the surface of Tyne, so below grade. So your real safety issues with that when you know somebody veered off the road, and I mean, you’re like downhill and 60 feet traveling at 30 miles an hour’s just like that,” Gilbert added.

The school says they plan to follow all regulations.

“We will follow every code that we are held to, and we will be required to follow, and absolutely, we were going to do this by the book and in a way that is fully in line with the process and procedures that are laid out for us by this,” said Roper with the school. “We have every intention and desire to do that. And that’s what we’re marching towards right now is doing everything that we can to provide this in a way that meets the needs of our community can also is consistent with the guidelines,” he added.

The proposed facility has been called two different things; a stadium by those who don’t support it and a field by the school. So News 4′s Tosin Fakile asked the school for clarification on if it will be a stadium or field?

“We would say it’s a field. We are an elementary school. We do not have lights planned for this field. We have a small structure planned for the field that would have bathrooms and storage and succeeding in it but nothing like a stadium in our mind,” Roper said.

Oak Hill school was approved in 2019 to place the field on another side of the property, but the school said studies showed the place it was approved for has challenges.

We asked Gilbert what residents would like to see the school do.

“The community didn’t fight them then, so it’s all approved. Just build it where you said you wanted to build it,” Gilbert said. “We want the church and the school to develop this for the kids. We love the idea,” he added.

“I think that you know, our latest deferral of going to the BZA (Board of Zoning Appeal) is evidence that we’re trying to work with the neighbors and want to do this in a way that is consistent with the overall feel and the beauty of Oak Hill City and also in a way that supports the program,” Roper said

The school was supposed to go before the Board Of Zoning Appeal last Tuesday, but they deferred it.

They haven’t set a new date to return to the board.

