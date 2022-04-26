Reese Witherspoon, Derrick Henry join Nashville SC ownership group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Soccer Club announced the addition of three new investors on Tuesday morning.

In a press release from the club, principal owner John Ingram introduced actress Reese Witherspoon, her husband Jim Toth, and Titans running back Derrick Henry as the newest members of the team’s ownership group.

As a Tennessee native, Witherspoon jumped at the opportunity.

“It is thrilling to see how much growth and development has come to our home state. One of the things that my whole family is most excited about is Nashville Soccer Club! The opportunity to go as a family and watch a world class team compete has been such an incredible experience,” Witherspoon said. “The team, the management and the players have worked so hard to build this amazing organization and community. On behalf of Jim and our children, we are thrilled to be a part of the NSC family!”

Henry becomes only the fourth NFL player in history to serve as an owner of an MLS team. The Tennessee Titans All-Pro running back has always dreamed of this moment.

“As a kid growing up in Florida, I imagined being a professional sports owner and the opportunity to do that with a Major League Soccer club is truly a dream come true,” said Henry. “My investment in Nashville SC is way more than financial, it’s truly an investment in the city of Nashville. The chance to be part of a club like Nashville SC, especially after seeing what they are accomplishing in the community, was an opportunity I did not want to miss.”

The team’s first appearance at the new GEODIS Park is on Sunday, May 1, and all 30,000 seats have been sold for the match against the Philadelphia Union. GEODIS Park is the largest soccer specific stadium in the United States.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.