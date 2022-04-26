President to grant clemency to 3 Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - President Joe Biden has granted clemency to three people from Tennessee in his first round of pardons.

On Tuesday, the president issued three pardons and commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions. The following three people from Tennessee had their sentences commuted:

Virgil Goodman, Jr. – Lexington, Tennessee Offense : Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute (Western District of Tennessee). Sentence : 262 months of imprisonment, six-year term of supervised release (June 30, 2005). Commutation Grant : Sentence commuted to expire on August 24, 2022, leaving intact and in effect the six-year term of supervised release.

Brandon Jermaine Huguley – Chattanooga, Tennessee Offense : Conspiracy to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base (Eastern District of Tennessee). Sentence : 235 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (August 20, 2012); amended to 188 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (May 22, 2017). Commutation Grant : Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Bethel Cheyenne Mooneyham – Spencer, Tennessee Offense : Conspiracy to manufacture and distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine (Eastern District of Tennessee). Sentence : 240 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (June 13, 2011). Commutation Grant : Sentence to expire on August 24, 2022, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.