Police looking for suspect who fired shots at Gallatin High stadium

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are trying to find the people who fired shots at the Gallatin High football stadium.

Gallatin Police said several shots were fired Thursday night at the stadium, located off East Main Street. Police said the suspects were in an SUV and fired several rounds from the vehicle around 10:15 p.m.

No one was reported injured and no property damage was located.

If you have any information about the case, call Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.

