Officials find shotgun in high school parking lot


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKVALE, TN (WSMV) – School officials found a shotgun lying on the seat of a student’s truck in the Rockvale High School parking lot.

Rutherford County School officials told parents during a check of the student parking lot, a school administrator and SRO found the shotgun in a student’s truck.

When questioned, the student said he had forgotten to remove it after a recent turkey hunting trip. It was unloaded, and other hunting items were present inside the truck, including a decoy.

“Even though the student says there was no intent to harm anyone, we do not tolerate guns on campus. As a result, the student is being disciplined and is facing criminal charges,” James Evans with Rutherford County Schools said in a statement to parents.

Charges are pending at this time.

